West Virginia Treasurer opposes President’s IRS plan

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore does not agree with a component in President Joe Biden’s spending plan

Moore told 59News he is joining a coalition of 23 state treasurers to oppose President Biden’s plan to give the Internal Revenue Service new details about customer accounts.

The plan would provide the IRS data on total annual deposits or withdrawals worth more than $600. Moore said giving the IRS more access would be a breach of privacy and government overreach.

“We are not going to comply,” Riley Moore said. “All these other states, they don’t want to comply either and I don’t think anyone should comply with this, it is a total overreach of government into people’s personal privacy and their financial information.”

The plan to change access is part of the contentious $3.5 trillion spending plan currently in Congress.