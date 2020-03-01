West Virginia University President released statement after two shootings near campus

WVU President Gordon Gee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University’s president is emphasizing a commitment to safety after two recent shootings near the Morgantown campus, one of them involving a fatality. Gordon Gee released a letter to the community on Sunday.

Two people were charged with first-degree murder after Friday’s shooting at a student housing apartment complex. Neither was a student. The victim was a sophomore from New Jersey who was a former resident of the apartment complex.

On Saturday two men were arrested in an apartment shooting that left one person injured. Morgantown police say the victim and another person had been invited to the apartment for a marijuana purchase that turned into a a robbery attempt.

