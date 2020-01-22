West Virginia VOAD works towards flood relief in Greenbrier County

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County is still mending from the floods of 2016, but they cannot mend without help.

Employees of the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster held community outreach programs in Rainelle and White Sulphur Springs on Jan. 22, 2020.

Executive Director of West Virginia VOAD, Jenny Gannaway, said they want to make sure no one is falling through the cracks.

“If you were affected by the 2016 floods, and you still have unmet needs, and you feel like you may be eligible for this program, come and sign up,” Gannaway said.

To find out if you are eligible for assistance, you need to fill out an intake form, which is the first step in the process towards recovery. Once the form is complete, you get assigned a case worker who helps you become eligible for assistance through the West Virginia RISE Program.

“We have seen a lot of change that has happened,” Gannaway said. “We were on the ground day one, setting up shelters, setting up sleeping stations, setting up distribution centers.”

Gannaway said West Virginia VOAD has been involved in the flood relief since day one. They recovered more than 2,300 homes using donations and volunteers, and the help did not stop there.

West Virginia VOAD wants to continue offering assistance so those affected by the floods can finally get back on their feet.

If you missed the meetings but want to find out if you are eligible for assistance, call the West Virginia VOAD office at (304) 553-0927.