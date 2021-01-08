West Virginia WIC announces new Approved Shopping Guide

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and Bureau for Public Health announced the expansion of foods available for purchase through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

According to a DHHR press release, the new foods were added to encourage healthier eating habits and meet greater nutritional needs. Changes made to the list come from participant feedback within the WIC program.

“This better serves West Virginians by supporting a diet rich in fiber, vitamins, and nutrients, and it also reflects the ability of WIC to adapt and respond to participant requests,” said Emma Walters, Nutrition Services Coordinator with the West Virginia WIC Program. “Together, these changes confirm the program can meet the diverse nutritional needs of mothers, children, and infants, especially in times of chaos, confusion, and need.”

Adding these foods to the WIC Approved Food List gives participants the ability to have a broader selection to choose from when shopping. The focus of adding these new foods was to be more sensitive to those who have sensitive dietary restrictions, such as being lactose-intolerant.

These foods give WIC participants more flexibility in their own nutritional choices, and enable them to obtain proper dietary nourishment during periods of crucial development. WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods. The program also provides nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services.

To view the new food list, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.