McDowell County deputies search for missing woman
West Virginia Winter Music Festival returns to Lewisburg

News

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — More than 50 bands will takeover downtown Lewisburg for the West Virginia Winter Music Festival from January 24-25, 2020.

The event is expanding this year to include two nights, both Friday and Saturday. Venues include The Wild Bean, The Asylum, and more spots around Lewisburg.

Wristbands are $20 per night or $30 for a wristband that will cover both nights.

Proceeds will go towards a good cause. The West Virginia Winter Music Festival Inc. supports music industry professionals in West Virginia in times of need.

For a look at venues, times, and more, click here.

