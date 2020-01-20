West Virginia Winter Music Festival returns to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — More than 50 bands will takeover downtown Lewisburg for the West Virginia Winter Music Festival from January 24-25, 2020.

The event is expanding this year to include two nights, both Friday and Saturday. Venues include The Wild Bean, The Asylum, and more spots around Lewisburg.

Wristbands are $20 per night or $30 for a wristband that will cover both nights.

Proceeds will go towards a good cause. The West Virginia Winter Music Festival Inc. supports music industry professionals in West Virginia in times of need.

