West Virginia women killed after car accident in Giles County

RICH CREEK, VA (WVNS)– A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Peterstown woman on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The accident happened around 11:33 am on Route 460 at the intersection of Route 219 and Island Street. Investigators said a Ford Explorer driving on Island Street failed to yield the right of way, ultimately colliding with a tractor-trailer.

According to Corinne Geller, Public Relations Director, Elsie Mae Lucado, 74, from Peterstown, WV, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the tractor-trailer from Welch, WV, was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

