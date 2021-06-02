Coal miner dies in workplace accident in northern WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A coal miner died Wednesday in a workplace accident in northern West Virginia.

The governor’s office says 26-year-old Trenten Dille of Littleton died Wednesday while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine. Preliminary information indicates the edge or rib of a coal support pillar fell and struck Dille, who was a section foreman.

The accident is being investigated by the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. It is the third fatality involving a U.S. coal mine this year.

The mine is operated by American Consolidated Natural Resources Holdings Inc. of St. Clairsville, Ohio.

