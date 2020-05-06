EPA sends $3.2 Million to WV for assessing chemical industry impact

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An effort to discover how the downsizing of chemical manufacturing in West Virginia affected the environment is getting federal funding. There are eight groups splitting $3.2 million from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Land Management will receive $300,000 of the money. They are using it to assess brownfield properties for potential petroleum and hazardous substance impacts in areas where the chemical manufacturing industry was downsized.

“The State of West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection welcome this opportunity to strategically rebuild the economies with resilient and sustainable businesses, restore and enhance quality of life, and ultimately protect future generations from repeat devastation,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary, Austin Caperton.

According to a release from the WVDEP, assessing the sites, which were contaminated or perceived to be contaminated, eliminates a barrier for redevelopment. The goal is to return them to productive and beneficial uses.

“At the height of the chemical manufacturing industry in 1954, 38,000 people in West Virginia were employed in the business. As of 2010, only 10,000 jobs remained, and that number has remained largely unchanged over the past decade,” added Casey Korbini, Deputy Director of the WVDEP Division of Land Restoration. “These job losses are especially significant due to lost wages and taxes, with the current average regional chemical worker’s wage at $75,450 per year. Because most of these jobs require a high level of education and training, the decline also resulted in a ‘brain drain.’ The lost chemical industry jobs have also accounted for an estimated 56,000 additional job losses (2 to 1 ratio) from support businesses, with most of these from the small business sector.”

The WVDEP is working with local partners to identify potential brownfield sites for assessment and redevelopment. Those partners include Advantage Valley, the Northern West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center, the Charleston Area Alliance, Charleston Main Streets, the City of South Charleston, the Nitro Development Authority, the Town of Belle, and the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at Marshall University.

Here is the breakdown of other organizations which received a portion of the money from the EPA