Morrisey: WV will join lawsuit to US Supreme Court on voting irregularities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the state will join a lawsuit out of Texas alleging voting irregularities before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The suit seeks to block the Electoral College votes of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconson – all were battleground states which President Donald Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020.

“Many Americans and West Virginians have seen their confidence in the electoral system undermined,” said Morrisey in a written statement “as they watch one report after another outlining the many, many problems with the 2020 elections. That must change”

Morrisey says Texas wants the nation’s highest court to consider “..the many irregular, highly problematic and unconstitutional actions that have occured..” during the 2020 elections.

“The possibility of us entering suit or entering the suit in which West Virginia is basically saying, y’know, we want our rights in how the votes were counted and everything,” Governor Jim Justice (R) said during his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing. “We handled ourselves exactly how it should have been handled here in this state and we, absolutely and overwhelmingly, voted for President Trump, and we want President Trump to be able to have his due, and I don’t know where the attorney general is on that, but I would surely encourage and only encourage from the standpoint of just doing this.”

In filing the suit against the four battleground states, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxtin sated “These elections in other states where state law was not followed…affects my voters because these are national elections, and so if there are fraudulent things or things that affect an election and state law is not followed as is required by the Constitution it affects our state.”

The challenge would affect 62 Electoral College votes from the four states, and if the court rules in favor of Texas would give Trump a second term.

To date each state has certified their elections results as fair and accurate as of the “Safe Harbor” deadline of Monday December 7th.

Tuesday the Supreme Court dismissed a Trump re-election campaign lawsuit against the Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting results with a one-sentence denial with not noted dissents – including Trumps three appointed Justices.

To date, of the 51 lawsuits the president’s team has filed in multiple states, only one has been upheld.