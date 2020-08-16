UPDATE: Police searching for suspect in Charleston shooting

West Virginia

by: Joey Stipek and Larisa Casillas

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was injured during a shooting in Charleston.

At 1:11 p.m. on Roane St., the victim, Crystal McCormick, was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-threatening injuries, according to police.

Upon further investigation it was learned that McCormick was standing on the sidewalk arguing with an unknown black male when the shooting occurred, according to a release from the Charleston Police Department.

Courtesy of 13 News reporter Larisa Casillas

Police are currently searching for a suspect. The suspect was described as a black male, in
his twenties, and unknown clothing description.

