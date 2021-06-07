Thousands gather in Fayetteville for the return of live music

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One local resort celebrated a return of festivals, and organizers said it was one of their most successful events yet!

ACE Adventure Resort held their annual Mountain Music Festival over the weekend. The festival was put on pause last year from the pandemic. Around 3,500 people came out for the weekend of June 3rd – 5th to enjoy the return of live music. This is the seventh year for the event, and 25 bands came out to play live music for the festival. Chris Colin is the Special Events Coordinator for ACE and said it was a great event.

“With the pandemic coming to a close and things getting back to normal, this was the first real festival that’s happened in this area in quite some time,” Colin said.

The festival had so much success that they are already planning for next year.