UPDATE: Clarksburg officials host press conference following shooting of City Councilman Malfregeot

UPDATE: 9/14/20 2:26 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s condition has been upgraded from critical to serious, officials at Ruby Memorial Hospital said.

UPDATE: 9/14/20 12:05 PM

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – City of Clarksburg officials provided an update on Sunday night’s incident during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Around 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s wife was getting in her vehicle at their home on Main Street, to take her mother home, when she was carjacked by Antonio DeJesus, Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy said.

Malfregeot heard screams from his wife and mother-in-law and tried to stop DeJesus, Kennedy said. During the struggle, Malfregeot was shot once in the abdomen, with a small caliber handgun according to officials.

DeJesus then forced Ms. Malfregeot, with her mother in the passenger seat, to drive off. He forced them out of the vehicle near Crooked Run Road, which is off of Route 19 north. DeJesus then drove north in the southbound lane of Interstate 79, before being caught at a gas station off of the Saltwell Road exit at 7:45 p.m.

The women suffered emotional stress and scrapes and bruises during the incident, Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said.

Police had gotten calls of a suspicious person in the area of Malfregeot’s home shortly before the incident and believe he was trying to avoid arrest, Kiddy said. It was a random incident, Kiddy continued.

Police would not release whether DeJesus was under the influence of any substances at the time of the incident.

DeJesus, 32 of Wilmington, Delaware was on federal supervised release from previous convictions. A warrant for his arrest was issued last Friday after he failed to report to federal probation officers.

In addition to a 2015 federal heroin sentence, DeJesus was arrested in July 2020 and was incarcerated for 32 days in Delaware, according to deputy U.S. Marshals. After his arrest Sunday night, Marshals placed a federal detainer on DeJesus, who is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

DeJesus was not on local law enforcement’s radar prior to the shooting, Kiddy said.

Malfregeot underwent surgery Sunday night and may have to have another surgery, officials said. He is currently in critical, but stable condition, they said.

Mayor Kennedy thanked the Clarksburg Police and Fire Departments, the Bridgeport Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the White Hall Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Harrison County 911, Harrison County EMS for their collaboration in responding to the incident. He also thanked the community for calling 911 to report DeJesus locations.

UPDATE: 9/14/20 1:45 AM – The Harrison County 9-1-1 Center has confirmed the identity of the suspect in the shooting of Clarksburg Councilman Jim Malfregeot as Antonio DeJesus.

Antonio DeJesus – courtesy NCRJ

DeJesus is in the North Central Regional Jail on one charge of malicious assault and one charge of robbery.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said other charges may be filed at a later time.

No bail was listed for DeJesus.

In 2015, DeJesus, who was listed as a Clarksburg resident at the time, was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for trafficking heroin in Harrison County in 2014.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One man is in police custody for his alleged involvement in a Sunday evening shooting of a Clarksburg City Councilman in Clarksburg.

Councilman Jim Malfregeot was shot during a carjacking at his home on Main Street in Clarksburg, according to Clarksburg Police.

A suspect was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Black Bear Express in Bridgeport, right off the Saltwell Road exit of I-79, by Bridgeport Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken to United Hospital Center to be medically cleared, before being booked into jail. He will be charged with malicious wounding and robbery and may face additional charges, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

The man is wanted by U.S. Marshals on charges out of Delaware and is not from the area, Kiddy said.









Shooting location

Malfregeot has been taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Family members told 12 News his condition was stable but critical around midnight.

Stay with 12 News as we will provide you with more updates as they become available.