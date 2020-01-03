West Virginia county gets new magistrate

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The chief judge of Kanawha County, West Virginia, has appointed a new magistrate for the area’s court system. Judge Charles E. King, Jr. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 announced that Gary Q. Sheff has been named as a county magistrate following the retirement of his predecessor.

Sheff has a business degree and has worked in health care and furniture design for 29 years. He has also volunteered with the Family Counseling Connection and the Charleston Church Recreation Association.

King said Sheff’s business ties and community service make him a good pick to oversee court cases as a magistrate. The West Virginia Constitution prohibits requiring magistrates to be lawyers.