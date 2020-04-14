Workforce WV receives millions of dollars to support dislocated coal miners

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — A National Dislocated Worker Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor is coming to Workforce West Virginia. The $2,429,090 grant will help to continue providing employment and training services to workers affected by coal industry layoffs.

The grant is supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014. It temporarily expands the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels. West Virginia’s current request will serve around 192 participants.

The grant provides funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.

In June 2012 the labor department awarded $1,800,000 to serve about 200 coal industry workers. Since that time West Virginia has received $15,358,460 to serve more than 2,400 people at more than 400 employers.