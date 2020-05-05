WVDE seeks partners to feed kids through the summer

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Each year the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) works with organizations to feed children over the summer months. In 2020 this will be an extension of services provided during the COVID-19 pandemic which prematurely ended the school year.

The WVDE is currently looking for partners to assist in feeding children over the summer. County boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit organizations are encouraged to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This program ensures kids who are 18 and under and are facing food insecurity continue to receive free, nutritious meals during the summer.

“We are grateful for those that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to help our schools feed children, but it is still vitally important that community partners and organizations participate in the Summer Food Service Program to ensure these supports continue through the summer months and that no child goes hungry,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Now more than ever, providing consistent, quality nutrition throughout the summer helps children return to the classroom ready to learn and succeed.”

Sponsors typically represent schools, churches, community centers, libraries, housing complexes and summer camps.

Organizations interested in becoming a 2020 summer sponsor should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition at cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or by calling 304-558-3396.