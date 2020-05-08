WVDNR makes arrest for killing goose out of season

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) Police are advising people to pay attention to hunting regulations. An arrest was made in Pocahontas County for killing a Canada Goose out of season.

The investigation began on April 18, when DNR Police received a tip about two men who had killed the goose. Corporal Barkley, who was assigned to the case, found the dead goose and after questioning the suspects, one of them admitted to shooting the bird.

According to a release from the DNR, it is illegal to kill migratory birds with a rifle. Other charges include wanton waste of any migratory game bird killed and taking a migratory bird out of season. The name of the suspect was not released.

Anyone who wants to hunt migratory birds is advised to follow the hunting regulations from the WVDNR. The seasons run from September to January. The regulations can be found online at the WVDNR’s website. Here is a link to the 2019-2020 regulations. A new summary will be released later in the year.