West Virginians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches second-highest total

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 2,262 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Mountain State throughout the pandemic to 208,045.

Of these cases, health officials say 25,773 are currently active, with 816 West Virginians currently hospitalized with the virus. That’s only two patients fewer than the state’s record high of 818 on Jan. 5, 2021, making today the second-highest total of West Virginians in the hospital throughout the pandemic.

Health officials say 250 of those patients are in the ICU, also a second-highest total after two days at 252, and a record-breaking 151 are in the ICU.

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Today’s daily percent positivity rate is reported at 10.67% with a current cumulative rate of 5.47%. A total of 179,065 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

According to the state’s County Alert System map, only Pocahontas County is in yellow as of today, Saturday, Sept. 11, and no counties are in green.

Tucker and Pleasants counties are listed as gold, while orange counties include Roane, Gilmer, Lewis, Webster, Barbour, Pendleton, Ohio and Hancock counties.

The remaining of the state’s 55 counties are all listed as red on the map.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 73.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59.4% are now fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.