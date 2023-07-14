BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Opill is the first birth control pill to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for over-the-counter sale in the United States since what is known as “the pill” made its American debut in 1960.

One year after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, Americans can now purchase hormonal birth control as easily as Tylenol.

“I think that it will give them a sense of empowerment,” said Joneece Borders, a resident of Beckley and a mother of two teen girls. “I think it will give them the sense, ‘I have control over my body,’ because, you know, that was taken away from them, to a certain degree.”

The Association for Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Medical Association support access to Opill.

Leaders of various women’s rights and civil liberties groups also say over-the-counter access could be a game-changer for lower income women, or for those with less access to doctors.

“It puts it in the hands of the women,” said Pam Garrison, who tri-chairs the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign. “It puts it in the hands of who it should be in the hands of. The women should have that choice and should have that protection.”

Perrigo, the company that manufactures Opill, released a statement which advises that people who are sure they are not pregnant, including teenagers, may start Opill any day of the month.

“I consider it a huge plus, because it can help prevent more unwanted pregnancies,” said Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen.

Opill is expected to be on store shelves in early 2024. In the meantime, West Virginians have options, said Allen.

“They can come to their local health department,” she advised. “We have family planning for those that don’t have insurance, and that can help them get birth control free of charge.”

Allen said those with a history of breast cancer and other cancers should speak with their health care provider before starting Opill.