West Virginians react to possible mask mandate

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Governor Jim Justice spoke about the need for people to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he is now considering making masks mandatory in public buildings.

The news created mixed reaction among West Virginians. Jackson Powell, a resident of Princeton, said he would not mind the mask mandate.

“I’d be all for it. The safety issues try to keep this from escalating anymore than what it is,” Powell said.

Jim, also a Princeton resident, said he thinks this mandate should have been made sooner.

“I think it’s a decision made much to late, should have been made weeks or months ago,” Jim said. “I’m 75-years-old and I have a heart condition, I have a lung condition, high blood pressure, high cholesterol. I want to live another 10 years.”

Elanie Herald said she is concerned with having to wear masks all the time because of health problems.

“I think it should be up to the person if they want to wear a mask. I have asthma and it makes it hard for me to breath if I have a mask on,” Herald said.

With the recent spike in cases in Mercer County, Troyleena Pate, said she hopes if people continue to social distance and wear a mask, they will see a decrease in cases.

“It doesn’t really bother me as much, but what I don’t understand is for as long as we’ve been in this pandemic, why people haven’t improved the basic stuff, like keeping their hands washed. I’ve seen people with their masks off to cough and not cover their mouth, and that upsets me more than the fact that the virus is just roaming.”

Governor Justice said he will revisit the idea on Monday, July 6, 2020 after the holiday weekend.