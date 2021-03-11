West Virginians taking advantage of recent nice weather

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — It felt like spring out there on Thursday, March 11, 2021. That means people were out and about, enjoying the weather and getting some spring cleaning done.

59News caught up with some people in Greenbrier County to find out how they enjoyed the nice weather.

“It’s a nice beautiful weather and I’m sure there is a lot of people out on the trial. This is a great opportunity for people to come,” Rebecca Mahlburg said.

“Yes I enjoy the weather. The last time I was out on this trail there was snow on the ground,” Art Borders said.