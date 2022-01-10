West Virginians tell 59News what they want lawmakers to focus on in 2022

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The start of a new year means the beginning of a new legislative session and new issues for lawmakers to focus on. With record-breaking inflation, COVID-19 cases on the rise and a new emphasis on economic opportunity in the Mountain State, 59News wanted to know what people in Beckley think lawmakers should prioritize in this month’s legislative session.

“The inflation,” Jumping Branch resident Tim Bolling said. “The gas prices, the meats, the various things that are missing from the shelves, just hard to make it on a daily basis.”

Chad Miller said lawmakers should focus on economic expansion in the state.

“Get some business tax credits,” Miller said. “Bring more businesses in the community because the more people that have an opportunity to work, the more opportunities you have, the better off you are going to be.”

Dan Calbert told 59News he thinks lawmakers should reward teachers for their work during the pandemic.

“I’d like to see them do something for the teachers, they have worked through this COVID thing for two years now and it has been a real challenge for them and I still feel like there are even teachers who are way underpaid and unappreciated,” Calbert said.

A special joint legislative session began January 10, 2022. The official legislative session is set to begin January 12, 2022.