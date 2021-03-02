West Virginia’s Diocese to offer COVID funds to parents of Catholic school students

WHEELING, W.Va. – Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston have announced a $1.2 million investment in families enrolled in its 24 Catholic schools across West Virginia.

The funds will be given to families of currently enrolled students, as well as those who had to leave Catholic schools in the last year due to the financial strains of the pandemic.

These qualifying families, regardless of religious affiliation, will receive $250 per child in grades

PK-12 in the parochial school system, to be used for tuition and fees during the 2021-2022 school

year.

Officials at the Diocese said the grant is in addition to any tuition assistance for which families are

eligible, including the Diocesan Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) for Catholic families; and funds

granted at the local parish and school level.

“We have seen a number of families,” Bishop Brennan said, “who were forced to leave our schools

for financial reasons or because their parents lost employment because of the pandemic. We want to

welcome them back, as well as say thank you to those families who sacrificed much to provide a

Catholic education to their children during these trying times.”

“The past 12 months have been both unpredictable and challenging on our families, schools,

parishes, and communities,” Superintendent Mary Ann Deschaine said. “While we have all had to make sacrifices, we have also defined priorities. Needless to say, ours was the academic, social, emotional, physical, spiritual, and mental well-being of our students.”

For more information about the grant and to register for the 2021-2022 school year contact your local Catholic school.