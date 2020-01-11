West Virginia’s first ultra marathon to come to Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s first 100 mile ultra marathon will take place right here, in Fayette County. But runners won’t just be exercising, they’ll be running for a good cause.

Proceeds from the ultra marathon will go towards helping foster families get outdoors.

A non-profit organization started by a local couple, Bryant and Laura Baker, will be the focus of the 100 mile run.

Owner of Waterstone Outdoors, Maura Kistler, said the ultra marathon will serve as their fundraiser.

“That will help foster families provide outdoor experiences,” Kistler said. “Fostering children is super demanding. The outdoors is super therapeutic. Combine those two things, you have a better experience, you have another way to help foster families succeed.”

The run will go through New River Gorge and will take place on Nov. 7, 2020.

