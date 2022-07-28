RUPERT, WV (WVNS) – Recovery work began in Western Greenbrier County after heavy flooding struck Wednesday.

Route 60 was shut down for most of the day Wednesday, from Rupert to I-64 due to high water on the roads.

Jerry Pippen lives next to Small Clear Creek between Crawley and Rupert. He says almost all of his land flooded during the storms.

“The water came up about 8 to 10 feet in that creek,” said Pippen. “Flooded almost the whole 400 acres, and blocked the road off where we couldn’t get out.”

The closure of Route 60 meant many folks in Rainelle, Rupert, and other Western Greenbrier County communities were stranded and couldn’t get to work.

The road was fully opened again around 5 p.m. Wednesday.