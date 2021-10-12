Westside High School honors cafeteria staff during National School Lunch Week

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — Students across the region are celebrating their cafeteria staff as we continue National School Lunch Week.

At Westside High School in Wyoming County, student Mercedes Walls said they showed their appreciation for the school cooks. She said they gave them letters and candy.

She added students throughout the school are grateful for their cooks as they work hard to deliver two meals a day, breakfast and lunch.

“We said that we appreciate them for fixing our lunch. [They] take the time, take the day just to make two meals for us,” Walls said.

While this week is meant to honor cafeteria staff, Walls said every faculty and staff member works hard every day to make sure Westside students have everything they need.