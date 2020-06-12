Westside High School Principal excited for new role

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — Starting in the fall of 2020 Westside High School will have a new principal. Keith Stewart is leaving the school to become the Director of Federal and Learning Enrichment Programs for Wyoming County Schools.

He said he will miss all his students and staff at Westside but looks forward to the new adventures.

“Looking forward to the positives of the enrichment programs, especially getting to help students figure out ways to be successful on projects such as the reading fair, math field day,” Stewart said. “And just to reach out and share some positive adventures with students.”

Stewart will begin his new role July 1, 2020. The new principal at Westside will be Ronda Thomas and Timmy Kennedy will be the new Assistant Principal.