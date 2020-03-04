Westside High School students attend career fair

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County students got a unique opportunity to learn a bit about possible careers.

The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center held a career fair at Westside High School on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The fair targeted eighth grade students getting ready to go into high school.

It was designed to showcase the programs offered by the Technical Center. Kim Runyon, the Principal at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, said the school offers more than 20 programs, some of which will provide jobs right out of high school, and others to help students prepare for college.

“One of the focuses with career and technical education in West Virginia now is simulated workplace. All of our programs are set up and designed to function as companies. And that is done in an effort so students realize and earn an opportunity to see what it’s like to work in a real job environment,” Runyon explained.

There will be another career fair at Wyoming East High School. It had to be rescheduled due to weather, and the new date has not been decided yet.