Westside High School to host virtual college decision day for seniors

Clear Fork, WV (WVNS)– The school year came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Wyoming County Schools are still celebrating their seniors’ future endeavors.

They will hold virtual college decision days for seniors to announce where they will continue their education.

Westside Principal Keith Stewart said this is a way for educators to show how proud they are, even if if they cannot physically be there to congratulate their students.

“I’m thankful that we can do it virtually,” Stewart said. “That’s one way of getting the material out there to be able to celebrate them and their families get to see it. So it’s the next best thing.”

To participate in virtual college decision day seniors must record a video telling everyone what college they are going to attend.

That can be sent to either the senior guidance counselor or Mr. Stewart via email by Thursday, April 30, 2020.