Westside High School wins 2020 Champions of Access and Success Award

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County school won an award for its effort to get people to fill out their FAFSAs.

Westside High School won the 2020 Champions of Access and Success Award. Students set up workshops and FAFSA days throughout the 2019 school year. More than 75-percent of Westside students completed their FAFSAs, breaking the statewide goal. Keisha Stewart, a counselor at Westside High School, said this was a big deal for the school.

“Living in such a rural area, it’s quite the accomplishment because our students don’t have quite the access as the bigger counties and bigger schools, and cities in the state of West Virginia. So, to be one of the 18 schools in West Virginia, that feels really like a proud, professional moment as the school counselor, and that we’re really being able to help those kids and reach out to them,” Stewart said.

Stewart said this year will be more of a challenge due to the pandemic. The FAFSA workshops will be virtual for students this year.

