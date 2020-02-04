Westside scores new computers for E-Sports team

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – The Wyoming County Board of Education provided five new computers to be used by the Renegades’ E-Sports team.

The program has been going on for a couple of months, but it’s been tough to get the team off the ground until now.

Westside E-Sports Coach Dwight Rice says getting these computers will great improve the game experience for the students.

“Right now we have all the computers, they’re ready to go,” Rice said. “Right now it just depends on if we can get into a league, or if we’re going to have to schedule our own matches at first, but if we can get into a league we may start as soon as two weeks from now.”

Rice added one of the biggest benefits of an E-Sports team is every game is a home game. The Westside team will be able to play other teams from around the state, or even around the nation, without having to leave Wyoming County.

