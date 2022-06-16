BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–If you live in Mercer County, you probably know what Lemonade Days are.

Lemonade Days were started by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias many years ago. If the temperature at the Mercer County Airport reaches 90 degrees or higher, the chamber along with volunteers hand out lemonade at three locations: Chicory Square, Lotito City Park, and Jack Asbury Park in Bluefield, Virginia.

President Jeff Disibbio with the Chamber said there’s a hidden reason behind the national renowned Lemonade Days.

“The truth is the real reason behind this is to prove that we are actually a very temperate city. So, we’re a location that doesn’t get too terribly hot in the summer,” Disibbio said.

Disibbio said they also partner with Kwik Cafe, Grant’s Supermarket, and 21st Century to plan upcoming Lemonade Days.