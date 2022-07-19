The “Boost by Kroger Plus”. Photo provided by Kroger.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kroger is rolling out a new paid membership called “Boost by Kroger Plus”.

According to a press release from the grocery store chain sent Tuesday, the membership comes in two tiers; one that costs $59 per year, and one that costs $99 per year. Both tiers automatically renew each year.

Kroger’s website breaks down the extra benefits each tier offers:

$59/year tier $99/year tier No delivery fees on next-day deliveries of $35 or more. No delivery fees on 2-hour deliveries of $35 or more. Double fuel points for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise. Double fuel points for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise. Exclusive additional savings on Kroger’s “Our Brands” lines, including Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost, Home Chef™, Simple Truth™ and Private Selection™. Exclusive additional savings on Kroger’s “Our Brands” lines, including Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost, Home Chef™, Simple Truth™ and Private Selection™.

According to Kroger’s website, the orders will be fulfilled by Instacart. The company estimates that if you receive two grocery deliveries a week, the $59/year tier membership will save you $663 per year in delivery fees, and the $99/year tier will save you $935 per year. Though, it’s important to note that at this time, Kroger does not offer delivery to all its customers. Customers can use its website to check if Kroger offers delivery to your ZIP code.

The membership’s double fuel points incentive will stack with 2X and 3X Fuel Points on grocery promotions, according to its website.

The exclusive offers are sent to members who enroll as online-only promo codes as well as savings that will be automatically loaded onto your Shopper’s Card/Loyalty Account and can be used in-store, with pickup, or with free delivery, according to Kroger’s website.

Any existing Kroger Co. loyalty program member who is 16 years old or older is eligible to upgrade to Boost and can sign up online.

So far, the program has been rolled out in some regions, including the Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio, but not all regions.