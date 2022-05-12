BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Addiction is a disease, and there are organizations in the Mountain State with goals to help addicted individuals.

Lifeline Addiction Specialists in Beckley is one center using medication as a means to end their patients’ addiction. Leighann Harvey, Program Director said there’s not just one cause or root of addiction.

“It can go back to mental health problems that patients experience trauma when they were younger that were never addressed,” Harvey said.

Lifeline continues to help support patients like Jamie Williams. Williams is six months sober. But it wasn’t always like that. She started smoking marijuana at 13 and she said for her it was a gateway drug.

“I started doing pills and opiates at like 14. It progressed until it lead me to losing my kids,” Williams said.

Williams said after a period of time, she moved on to methamphetamine and heroin. She tried to go against CPS so she could have her children back but said it would’ve been for the wrong reasons.

Melissa Clary, a certified Physician Assistant says the center uses Suboxone to act as a blocking drug to stop receptors in the brain from craving the fix from opioids. But she said before a patient is given the medicine, they need to go through a full evaluation.

“We want to do a thorough blood workup, just kind of assessing their Hep C, their diabetes, cholesterol issues if so, we want to attack all of those aggressively so we can get them in the best physical health,” Clary said.

One testimonial who went through the medicated-assisted program is Laura Bowles. She is now seven years sober from opioids. Bowles started doing drugs around age 17 because both of her sisters were addicts.

Bowles said she doesn’t know where she would be without Lifeline Addiction Specialists.

“Without them, I probably wouldn’t even be in recovery. Because when I relapsed it was like, ‘Okay it’s fine.’ After like the third time, I quit relapsing, but they was there for me,” Bowles said.

Williams said she would like to see more assistance from the state to combat the shame of those who are facing an addiction or those in recovery.

“More education. Less stigma. People are quick to hide their recovery. because they’re scared of what their employers or their friends or their families gonna think,” Williams said.

Both Williams and Bowles said another way to help is to provide transportation for those who don’t have the means of getting to a recovery treatment center.

If you or a loved one is dealing with addiction or substance abuse, contact 1-800-662-HELP.