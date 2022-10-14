BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Have you started to see more and more teal-colored pumpkins at homes on Halloween? If you have, you might be surprised to know that they mean something.

One in every 13 children lives with a severe food allergy. It isn’t just food allergies that plague trick-or-treating kids either. Plenty of others have intolerances or conditions that make traditional treats less of a treat for them.

That’s where the Teal Pumpkin project comes in. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for all children. Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is encouraging everyone to ‘paint their town teal’, and spread awareness of the way food allergies can affect trick-or-treating. All you have to do is decorate with a teal pumpkin and offer something other than traditional candy at your home!

The Teal Pumpkin Project is sponsored by foodallergy.org. You can add your house or town to the map, and see more information about the project here.