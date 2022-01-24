What should I do if I test positive with an at-home COVID-19 test?

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– At-Home COVID-19 tests are readily available, have you received yours?

These tests can be found in local supermarkets and pharmacies here in the Mountain State. They have an 85% accuracy and give easy step-by-step instructions in order to find out if you’ve tested positive or negative.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, Commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said if you test positive with a home COVID test, treat it as such and isolate. Amjad told 59News there are some professions where an at-home test might not be enough.

“Some places at work will say well we need you to get a confirmation test with another one with a health care provider because we can’t use proof that this home one is a lab-confirmed one so we need you to get a lab-confirmed one with your health care provider,” Dr. Amjad said.

The United States Postal Service is shipping out free at-home COVID-19 tests. They can also be purchased at Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens.