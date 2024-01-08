HINTON, WV (WVNS) — With active weather likely to continue throughout the winter, our area is at an increased risk for rockslides.

Rockslides, in the winter months, are typically caused by the freeze-thaw effect. Water gets in between rocks and then freezes causing the rocks to be pushed forward. Then when the ice thaws, the loosening effect can cause rockslides

Jacob Jeffries, Chief of the Summers County Volunteer Fire Department, told 59News there are a few things to keep in mind if you do encounter a rockslide.

“First thing they should do when they pull up on (a rockslide) and they can’t pass it, is to turn their hazard lights on, especially at night. That way other drivers can see them better than just their brake lights, especially if it’s pouring rain,” said Jeffries. “The biggest thing we tell people is try to get out of the way. Because if other cars don’t see you, you don’t want to have someone rear end you.”

Jeffries said after following those instructions, your next step is to call 9-1-1 and give them the location and description of the rockslide.

Though rockslides do pose a risk, Jeffries says it’s rare for people to be caught up in them in Summers County. However he does advise if you’re travelling through Summers County, to be cautious when traveling on Route 3 and on Route 20