FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–It’s been two years since Bridge Day made its way to Fayette County.

The Bridge Day Commission battled through the pandemic and concerns over emergency personnel staffing.

But, the one-day event looks to come back better than ever, especially since this is the first time Bridge Day is held since its designation as a National Park.

Tabitha Stover, the Executive Director for the Fayetteville CVB or Convention and Visitor’s Bureau said they’re expecting an enormous turnout.

“It’s been like 80,000 to 100,000 people and with us not having it for two years and this is the first one since COVID and the first one since the national park designation and the weather doesn’t look bad so all of that combining we’re going to expect this to be maybe the biggest Bridge Day we’ve ever had,” Stover said.

One local business, Water Stone Outdoors in Downtown Fayetteville owned by Holly Fussell, hopes Bridge Day visitors take in all that Fayette County has to offer.

“We are hosting a chili cook-off at the end of the day that really tries to bring the excitement of bridge day back into town to make the visitors realize that there’s so much hype and intrigue with the event but there’s also an incredible amount of opportunities to enjoy the rest of the day,” Fussell said.