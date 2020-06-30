Wheeling PD looking for missing girl

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police are looking for a missing teen last seen on Wheeling Island on the afternoon of June 29.

Police and are looking for Marlena Rose Gaito

Gaito is:

  • Female
  • White
  • 15 Years old
  • Has Brown Hair
  • Blue eyes (wears glasses)
  • 5’0
  • 140 pounds

If anyone has information please contact the Wheeling Police department at 304-234-3664,

You can also submit a tip at WheelingWv.Gov/police.

