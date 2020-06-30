Wheeling PD looking for missing girl

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police are looking for a missing teen last seen on Wheeling Island on the afternoon of June 29.
Police and are looking for Marlena Rose Gaito
Gaito is:
- Female
- White
- 15 Years old
- Has Brown Hair
- Blue eyes (wears glasses)
- 5’0
- 140 pounds
If anyone has information please contact the Wheeling Police department at 304-234-3664,
You can also submit a tip at WheelingWv.Gov/police.
