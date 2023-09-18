BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Halloween decorations are going up in southern West Virginia at homes and businesses, delighting some motorists and shoppers and scaring others.

When is the “right” time to decorate for Halloween, and is September “too early?”

Gavin Howe of Ireland was at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine on Monday, September 18, 2023. Howe pointed out that Halloween began as All Saint’s Day, a Catholic celebration.

“So, Ireland is actually the home of Halloween,” said Howe. “All Saints Day or Halloween – All Hallows Eve – goes back quite a long time in history, and we typically won’t get ready for Halloween until maybe 2 or 3 weeks before Halloween.”

Howe said Irish folk don’t start putting up decorations in September and said that, in his “Irish opinion,” it is too early to decorate for Halloween.

Richard Blankenship, who said he was in Beckley for a visit, said he does not decorate at all.

“I don’t. My wife does,” said Blankenship. “She starts pretty early. She does that for every holiday. though – especially Christmas. But I leave all of that up to her. She does a good job, and, you know, I’m not very good at it.”