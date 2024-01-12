FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The entire southern West Virginia area is expecting bad weather this weekend, so when do you call 9-1-1?

Kevin Walker, Director of Emergency Management in Fayette County, said, “It’s a really fine line that draws it, you know, 9-1-1 is designed for life threatening emergencies. We ask that, in the event of power outages something like that, please don’t call and ask when the power is coming back on. Just nonsense of questions cause our 9-1-1 center gets inundated with a lot of calls.”

If the reason you’re calling because of a power outage is that you or someone in your household is on oxygen, there are things you can do to prepare before the situation gets dire. Walker says your oxygen provider is responsible for giving you rescue tanks of oxygen in case of an emergency, and he recommends calling them as soon as possible in order to get what you need.

If there is a downed power line or tree in your area, you should call 9-1-1 and report it. Give as much information as possible, such as exact location, if the power line or tree is at risk of damaging structures, or causing injury, and if there’s any other elements that could pose an issue for authorities.

Calling 9-1-1 because you’ve been in an accident due to wind or black ice is also recommended.