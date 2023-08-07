Beckley, WV (WVNS) – When severe weather strikes, it is important to know who and when to call.

State Police and 911 centers can potentially see dozens of different calls relating to severe weather.

From blocked roads to fallen power lines, the event can become very dangerous.

Road Trooper Haegen Harvey with the West Virginia State Police said the goal is to have as many personnel as possible when severe weather strikes.

This includes more troopers patrolling the roads and assistance from nearby sheriff’s offices.

Harvey said it is a great idea to be as prepared as you can.

“Unless you have to go out, don’t go out and try to stay safe inside. Obviously, be prepared when the power goes out. If you have generators and stuff like that, have fuel on standby. Just to keep off the roadways and during hazardous conditions,” Harvey said.

Harvey said that it’s also important to know the difference between an emergency and a non-emergency call. That way the appropriate information is received by those who need it the most.