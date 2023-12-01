BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Last year, Americans spent, on average, $16.48 to burn their holiday lights.

Micheal Brown, who was shopping on Friday, said that it’s worth it, but his family still looks at the bottom line when lighting the tree.

“My wife, you know, she’s always, she’s a stickler for the ‘don’t burn the lights too long’ and things like that,” Brown said on Friday, December 1, 2023. ” It’s just, it’s very efficient, you know, it really is, especially new ones that they make today.”

The cost of lighting the house for the holidays varies, according to regional electricity rates, but experts like Raleigh County science teacher Bernard Bostick report that cost also varies based on the bulbs used for decorating.

“Ninety percent of an incandescent bulb, the heat is wasted, and the electricity is wasted, so LED lights are a lot stronger,” said Bostick on Friday. “I’ve dropped them off a two-story house, and they don’t break.”

According to data at theenergyprofessor.com website, the old-fashioned holiday glow from incandescent bulbs costs the most. Folks will spend an average of $2.07 for incandescent lights during the holidays.

Traditional LED lights cost an average of 21 cents to burn for 45 days, while trend mini LED lights can burn for one month at a cost of 60 cents, according to data at theenergyprofessor.com website.

Bostick said there are more reasons his family decorates the outside and inside of their house with LED lights.

“LED are so cheaper. They’re also safer, they don’t get as hot,” he said. “They’re not going to cause problems if you drop them. They’re just an all-around better bulb.”

Firefighters remind folks to turn off their Christmas lights when leaving the house and going to sleep, since some electric bulbs may heat up and ignite the tree, causing a house fire.