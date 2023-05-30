AREAL FLOOD WARNING: MERCER COUNTY FOR THE BLUESTONE RIVER NEAR SPANISHBURG and areas downstream until 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30th, 2023. Flood waters have made their way into the river and continue to push out of the region. The swell in the river will work its way downstream so those along the river can expect periods of high water through 8 PM.

Tuesday begins soggy, damp, and cool with temps in the mid 50s. High water still likely to be found in hardest hit counties from Monday’s rains. Mercer, Giles, and McDowell county will certainly benefit from a drier Tuesday after a few morning sprinkles. By the afternoon some sunshine will help us reach the low to mid 70s.

A quick pop up shower/thunderstorm this afternoon possible but highly isolated. Rain fall amounts will not hurt local rivers recovering from Monday’s flood waters.

Rainfall totals from 6am to 11pm Tuesday

Tonight after sunset any showers left will fade for a humid and cool night. Temps work their way back into the mid 50s with patchy fog developing late in more sheltered valleys. Winds of 5-10mph will limit fog development for most. However, after a flood event, late night drivers will want to pay special attention to less traveled roads for debris made harder to see with fog.

Wednesday we start to clear up and bring back more sunshine with a few broken clouds remaining for the eastern mountain counties. A stray shower in the east possible in the heat of the day but these will be highly isolated between 3pm and 6pm. Otherwise, Wednesday is looking dry, muggy, and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday is a sunshine filled day with temps warming up nicely as our winds shift from the south allowing us to warm into the 80s!

Friday a few more clouds but sunshine is plentiful throughout the day as we warm back into the low 80s. The extra humidity will certainly make the second day of June feel more like summer.

Saturday is a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs in the 80s will be a nice start to the weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday evening as a cold front is expected into Sunday.

Sunday heat and humidity drive the chance for a few afternoon showers and rumble of thunder. We’ll see dry conditions for much of the day until then with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday we look to stay dry once again with mostly sunny skies. Highs quickly warm up from a mild morning into the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, we’re kicking off the month of June in true summer fashion with heat and humidity as temps remain steady in the 80s. Typically afternoon, heat driven, showers will become a trend as we continue to work out a hiccup in our jetstream. Eventually we see things quiet down for the middle of June as we get back to a more normal weather pattern.

TUESDAY

Few showers, some dry hours. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine & warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & Warm! Highs in the near 80.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY

Sun & clouds, touch more humidity. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Iso. Showers PM T-storm. Highs in the upper 70s

MONDAY

Sun & clouds. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Summer-like sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly clear & warm. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Showers return, PM storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

