While stuck at home, mental health for student-athletes becomes more critical

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVI) — When the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States, social distancing measures caused rapid and sudden changes in the lives of all Americans, including students and student-athletes.

As people were ordered to stay at home, graduations, sports seasons, and all sorts of events on the calendar were postponed or canceled. Students and student-athletes were suddenly sent home without access to their classrooms, gyms or even their teams.

“What I’ve talked about a lot, when we think back to when this did unfold and how it unfolded, it happened so quickly that it was almost too much to process it all at once,” said Dr. Dayna Charbonneau, the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Director and Clinical and Sport Psychology. “It was almost like we just had to adjust right away to this new normal almost of what it was going to look like.”

The abrupt adjustment has not only caused the obvious concern for the physical health of citizens, but also their mental health. This is also true for student-athletes. Many were knocked off of their routine, and some lost out on their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the postseason, or in the case of spring sports, their entire season.

Dr. Charbonneau is spearheading the effort to help student-athletes keep their chins up, but it can be difficult when their lives are currently restricted to online learning and communication. While she and her team are usually working face-to-face with Mountaineers on campus for their mental health and success, she has needed to shift both her priorities and methods to work for the current situation.

“What our student-athletes are going through right now when seasons were lost or when training was hijacked in some way and their expectations were shifted around, they’re really going through something that’s similar to experiencing a loss,” Dr. Charbonneau said. “So whether that’s like loss of a season-ending injury or losing a loved one…there’s a natural grieving process that unfolds.”

Dr. Charbonneau has encouraged her student-athletes to accept the reality of the situation and to let the grieving process to occur, and resisting it will only make it more difficult.

“Because if we try and stifle that process and shut it down in some kind of way, it’s going to make it a lot harder to be able to move forward with this new normal that we have right now,” she added.

Luckily, she says that after they go through those initial emotions, they achieve a level of acceptance. That doesn’t mean they like it, but it allows them to find alternate ways to achieve their goals.

Besides the obvious obstacles caused by social distancing, Dr. Charbonneau’s job has been made a little bit more difficult. While she is a licensed psychologist in West Virginia, that restricts her practice to within the borders of the Mountain State. When the Mountaineers all made their way to their respective homes, state lines prevented her from providing some of them with the help they may need.

“Thankfully, a lot of our states have recognized that this is an emergency situation and they have relaxed some of their rules and guidelines so we’ve been able to still provide some care for the folks I was already meeting regularly,” Dr. Charbonneau explained.

For her student-athletes, she says the key to keeping mental health in check is to be aware of what you can and can’t control, and managing the things that you can.

“We don’t know when this is going to end, we don’t know what the fall is going to look like,” Dr. Charbonneau said. “But what we can do is we can try and find that control and that certainty in our day-to-day.”

If you are struggling with your mental health during this time, you are not alone. She encourages all people to follow the guidelines to keep themselves safe, such as washing hands and keeping distance — but she is quick to remind that social distancing measures are more predicated on keeping physical distance, not disconnecting from people as a whole.

“It’s unfortunate that it was termed ‘social distancing’ where we’re really talking about physical distancing, but not ‘social distancing,'” Dr. Charbonneau said. “So still trying to find ways to stay connected during this time, whether it’s people you’re living with or people you can virtually connect with from afar, I think that’s just going to be so important.”

On top of staying connected, she recommends getting into a routine and never hesitating to practice self-care.

“Also recognizing that this can be an opportunity for growth,” Dr. Charbonneau concluded. “It can be an opportunity for us to have some of those opportunities that we might not have had otherwise.”