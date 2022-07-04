PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– There’s no more all-American place to spend the Fourth of July than the baseball field, watching America’s game.

That is just what Princeton Whistlepig fans did for the Fourth of July. They headed to Honeycutt Field in Princeton on Monday to watch the Whistlepigs play the River Turtles. One Whistlepigs fan has decades of memories of the home field.

Jim Holland managed Princeton Baseball for more than two decades. Now retired, he said he still enjoys supporting the Whistlepigs.

“It’s very special, and the town’s people is what makes it,” Holland said. “It’s only as good, and it’s fueled by, the town’s people.

“I mean, the amount of love they give it, we can give it right back.”

Fans of all ages were at the field on Monday to watch the game. The River Turtles defeated the Whistle Pigs 10-7.