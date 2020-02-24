White Sulphur Springs Community remembers Katherine Johnson

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Katherine Coleman Johnson made history when she became a ground-breaking mathematician for NASA. Johnson was essential to NASA during the Space Race against the Soviet Union. This prompted a character in the movie “Hidden Figures,” which portrayed her and other black women who were instrumental in this mission.

But many people do not know she was from a small city in southern West Virginia. Katherine Johnson was born in White Sulphur Springs in 1918.

City Manager, Lloyd Haynes, said growing up, he did not know who Katherine Johnson was. It was not until he became Mayor that he learned about her achievements.

“When I was mayor is when I actually found out about Mrs. Johnson’s accomplishments and I had no idea she was a lady that came from White Sulphur Springs,” Haynes said.

According to Johnson’s NASA profile, she skipped several grades due to her ‘intense curiosity and brilliance with numbers.’ In fact, her profile states she attended the historically black West Virginia State College at age 13.

Mayor Bruce Bowling said people see many celebrities come through The Greenbrier, but no one has compared to Katherine Johnson.

“She was too smart for us, that’s for sure,” Bowling said. “It’s a real sense of pride for us. We named the Library after her and we’re very proud to say she grew up here.”

Johnson was integral when it came to several NASA projects, including Alan Shepard’s May 1961 mission, Freedom 7; America’s first human spaceflight. Johnson provided trajectory analysis for the mission.

In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in America.

“Because of her activity, she was a good role model for black, white, and all in between, people throughout the entire world,” Haynes said.

Johnson passed away on February 24, 2020 at 101-years-old.