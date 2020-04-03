White Sulphur Springs Elementary holds parade for students during school closure

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — This week Governor Jim Justice announced schools in West Virginia will be closed until at least April 30, 2020. The staff at White Sulphur Springs Elementary School came together to put on a parade through the town to see their students.

Principal Ann Smith said while she has been working every day since school has been out, it is not the same without seeing all of the smiling faces in the hallways.

“We just miss our kids and we want them back in school of course, but we know we have to social distancing, keep this virus down, so that we can all come through this healthy and safe,” Smith said.

While the students practiced social distancing lined up along Main Street, Smith said this is also the first time her teachers are seeing each other since the middle of March.

“It’s wonderful. We have people down the line screaming at each other saying hey because today we did our first team meeting online and actually today is the first day we had seen each other,” Smith said. “It is wonderful cause we are a close team and we love each other we work so well together.”

Smith said even though they are not in the classroom right now, they are always available for the students and their parents.

“To our students and families we love you, we miss you,” Smith said. “We are still here for you, you can call me at anytime, you can contact any of your teachers at any time. And we are here for you to help you in any way we can.”