White Sulphur Springs EMS builds machine to sanitize N95 masks

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Personal Protection Equipment is becoming harder to find during the COVID-19 Pandemic, especially N95 face masks.

The White Sulphur Springs EMS team is working hard to combat the reduction of N95 masks by building a contraption that disinfects using UV light. Captain Thomas Hayes said they got the idea from a fire department in Colorado and contacted them for information.

“Basically, we have mimicked their design and are waiting to get that completely tested to move forward sanitizing our own N95 masks,” Hayes said.

The design is pretty straight forward; the EMS team can sanitize two masks at a time by hanging them on the hooks, closing the door, and letting them sit in the UV light for 10 minutes.

“It’s a 13 watt light bulb, medical grade, that actually sets up for 10 minutes and basically, we then mark the masks to keep a count of how many times the N95 mask has been used,” Hayes said.

With this system, Captain Hayes said people can use one mask at least 10 time, combating the reduction of PPE’s available during this pandemic. The system will not only be used for White Sulphur Springs EMS, Hayes said they will disinfect the masks of all first responders in the area, as well as anyone else who needs it.