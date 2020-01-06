Breaking News
UPDATE: Police search for suspect in Princeton, WV drive-by shooting investigation
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

White Sulphur Springs High School will soon become hotel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A former high school in Greenbrier County is getting a makeover.

The city of White Sulphur Springs sold the former White Sulphur Springs High School, Junior High, and Civic Center.

Mayor Bruce Bowling said the new owners plan to invest $3 million into renovating the building. It will be utilized as a hotel and events center.

“It’s just kind of a relief off everyone’s back that is involved with it,” Bowling said. “It’s nice that, this is probably the best way that this school will be able to stay as an old school building. Someone that has the resources to come in and actually fix it up and make it something.”

Bowling says the hotel will keep many of the artifacts in the school.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Greenbrier East Air Rifle Team honors fallen player

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier East Air Rifle Team honors fallen player"

Local teen attempts to bring change to Southern West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teen attempts to bring change to Southern West Virginia"

Local authorities say, "be prepared, report suspicious activity" following national terrorism advisory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local authorities say, "be prepared, report suspicious activity" following national terrorism advisory"

Preventing the flu in schools.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing the flu in schools."

Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes"

59 News Online Update: January 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: January 5, 2020"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News