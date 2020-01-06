White Sulphur Springs High School will soon become hotel

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A former high school in Greenbrier County is getting a makeover.

The city of White Sulphur Springs sold the former White Sulphur Springs High School, Junior High, and Civic Center.

Mayor Bruce Bowling said the new owners plan to invest $3 million into renovating the building. It will be utilized as a hotel and events center.

“It’s just kind of a relief off everyone’s back that is involved with it,” Bowling said. “It’s nice that, this is probably the best way that this school will be able to stay as an old school building. Someone that has the resources to come in and actually fix it up and make it something.”

Bowling says the hotel will keep many of the artifacts in the school.