White Sulphur Springs hosts contest to decorate Main Street

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–White Sulphur Springs is reinventing their Scare Pole Contest. The city gave businesses and local groups the opportunity to design and display their own scare pole throughout town. There were nineteen entries including: a pig, Edweena Scissorhands, grape stomping and more.

Allinda Perrine, a sponsor of the event, said contests like these are a great addition to the continuing growth of the community.

“We have been rebuilding and the rebuilding has created a lot of enthusiasm,” Perrine said. “People were coming to White Sulphur [Springs], looking at the poles, talking about them, getting very excited”

Awards were given to the top three entries. The scare poles will be on display through the end of October.